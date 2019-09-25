The instructors: (l-r) Kristin Scott Benson, Tony Trischka,

Béla Fleck, Noam Pikelny, Alan Munde

Béla and James

James had a fantastic time at Blue Ridge. Needless to say he got to meet and study up close with, and all the best in the business. His highlight I think was being asked (twenty minutes before the performance) to play on stage withand another student before the entire camp! [] They played 'Temperance reel'. Noam is James's all time hero and he met with Noam last year in Dublin when Noam asked him backstage before the show, and Noam remembered him at Blue Ridge so it was a big moment for him. He said he was pretty nervous but both James and the other student pulled it off!

