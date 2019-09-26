IBMA awards show streaming from 00:30
IBMA Awards Show, takes place tonight from 7.30 p.m. at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC. The hosts will be Del McCoury and Jim Lauderdale, and you can see them both psyching up for the evening in this brief YouTube video. Better yet, the entire event is being streamed live on the IBMA Facebook. The time difference between Ireland and North Carolina is five hours, so start watching at half past midnight (or earlier, if you're keen to soak up the atmosphere).
