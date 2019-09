of the UK's Brookfield Knights agency reports that the Hoth Brothers from New Mexico, now touring the Netherlands and Germany, are planning on touring the UK fourteen months from now (13-Nov.-6 Dec. 2020).The Hoth Brothers (also on Facebook ) are(guitar, vocals, harmonica, mandolin, baritone guitar),(banjo), and(bass, vocals). Links to videos are on their Brookfield Knights artists page . It is not certain whether Ireland will be included in the 2020 tour, but anyone interested should contact the agency.

Labels: Agencies, Folk, Old-time, Tours, Visiting bands