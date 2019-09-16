Hoth Brothers (USA): UK tour Nov-Dec. 2020
Brookfield Knights agency reports that the Hoth Brothers from New Mexico, now touring the Netherlands and Germany, are planning on touring the UK fourteen months from now (13-Nov.-6 Dec. 2020).
The Hoth Brothers (also on Facebook) are Boris McCutcheon (guitar, vocals, harmonica, mandolin, baritone guitar), Bard Edrington V (banjo), and Sarah Ferrell (bass, vocals). Links to videos are on their Brookfield Knights artists page. It is not certain whether Ireland will be included in the 2020 tour, but anyone interested should contact the agency.
