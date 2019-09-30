Fretboard Journal launches first subscription drive
Fretboard Journal's editor, Jason Verlinde, writes:
For nearly fifteen years, the Fretboard Journal has had just one mission: to connect you with musicians, instrument makers, and stories you won’t find anywhere else. To date, we’ve covered a lot of ground. What started as a keepsake print magazine has evolved into videos, podcasts, and daily online content. The channels evolve but our commitment to storytelling hasn’t. [...]
As a reader-supported magazine, subscriptions are our lifeblood. And, as the world of advertising continues to be tumultuous, subscriptions ensure that we’ll keep growing. So we’re throwing our first-ever subscription drive. Consider it an excuse to support us if you haven’t yet (or, if you have, a good reminder to share the FJ stories with your friends).
The FJ recently extended into a digital edition, available at a much lower cost than the print edition. Details of subscription rates, together with goodie packages including T-shirts and guitar strings, are here. The image above shows the cover of issue #44, with Mandolin Orange featured in 'Bluegrass like breathing', an article by Todd Lunneborg. The previous issue included features on Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, and Lowden Guitars.
A video made by Bryan Sutton in aid of the FJ can be seen here.
Labels: Instruments, Luthiers, Media
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home