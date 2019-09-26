EᐯƎR⅄TᕼING IS ИOЯMAL from Wookalily
Wookalily announce the release of their latest album, EᐯƎR⅄TᕼING IS ИOЯMAL EXCEPT THE LITTLE THINGS INSIDE MY HEAD, available through bandcamp, which can also be reached via a link on their website.
The band will be playing at the Tap Room, Donard Bar, Newcastle, Co. Down, this coming Sunday (29 Sept.) at 4.30 p.m., and the album launch party will be held at the Ulster Rugby Club, 96-98 High St., Belfast BT1 2BG, the following Sunday (6 Oct.) at 7.00 p.m. Tickets can be booked here.
The album can be pre-ordered as a ten-track CD at £10 (or more) or digitally with two bonus tracks at £8 (or more). All tracks are written by Adele Ingram, except for 'Vampyre’ by Clair McGreevy and Stephen O’Hagan, and ‘Whiskey and wine’ by Lyndsay Crothers. More band news and general entertainment are available on their regular e-mail newsletter, the 'Wooka Times', to which you can sign uo to the band's mailing list.
Labels: Bands, CDs, Folk, On the edge, Recordings, Venues
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home