Bronwynne Brent (trio) (England availability) – Thurs. March 5th and Sat. 14th

CUA (Ireland) – June 8 to 28 – routing not yet planned – all dates open

Pierre Schryer and Adam Dobres (Canada) – June 1 to 31 – most dates open

The Lonesome Ace Stringband (Canada) – July to 31 – most dates open

The California Feetwarmers (USA) – July 1 to 31 – most dates open

Sam Reider & the Human Hands (USA) – July 17 to August 9 – most dates open

Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards (USA) – August 1 to 30 – most dates open

Cam Penner & Jon Wood (Canada) – September 1 to 20 – all dates open

Alice Howe with Freebo (USA) - September 18 to October 18 – all dates open

Nathan Bell (USA) - October 9 to November 15 – all dates open

of the UK's Brookfield Knights agency reports with regret that their planning of tour schedules for next year has been unavoidably delayed, and asks venues, clubs, and promoters who have not already have finalised plans for 2020 to contact him if they are interested in any of the following artists.Details on all artists (with links to their own websites) can be found here

Labels: Agencies, Promoters, Tours, Visiting bands, Visiting players