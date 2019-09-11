Brookfield Knights artists touring in 2020
Brookfield Knights agency reports with regret that their planning of tour schedules for next year has been unavoidably delayed, and asks venues, clubs, and promoters who have not already have finalised plans for 2020 to contact him if they are interested in any of the following artists.
- Bronwynne Brent (trio) (England availability) – Thurs. March 5th and Sat. 14th
- CUA (Ireland) – June 8 to 28 – routing not yet planned – all dates open
- Pierre Schryer and Adam Dobres (Canada) – June 1 to 31 – most dates open
- The Lonesome Ace Stringband (Canada) – July to 31 – most dates open
- The California Feetwarmers (USA) – July 1 to 31 – most dates open
- Sam Reider & the Human Hands (USA) – July 17 to August 9 – most dates open
- Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards (USA) – August 1 to 30 – most dates open
- Cam Penner & Jon Wood (Canada) – September 1 to 20 – all dates open
- Alice Howe with Freebo (USA) - September 18 to October 18 – all dates open
- Nathan Bell (USA) - October 9 to November 15 – all dates open
Details on all artists (with links to their own websites) can be found here.
