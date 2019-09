Sat. 12th Oct.: The Beehive Bar, Main St., Ardara, Co. Donegal

Sun. 13th: Cryan's Teach Ceoil, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Mon. 14th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork

Tues. 15th: The Coachman, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

Wed. 16th: Ó Gliasáin's music venue, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare

Thurs. 17th: Tom Malone's Pub and Market House, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare

Fri. 18th: Áras Éanna, Inisheer, Aran Islands, Co. Galway

Sat. 19th: Colfer's, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford

Sun. 20th: The Asgard Theatre, Arklow, Co. Wicklow

It's Brandon Lee Adams, singer/songwriter & guitarist very much of the Tony Rice school, & Johnny Staats, the multi-award-winning multi-instrumentalist 'mandolin-playing UPS driver'. It's 9 gigs of 'Dazzling' - so says USA Today - flatpicking & mandolin mastery from a gifted, musically agile & versatile duo looking to expand live performance opportunities & experiences. It's their first visit to Ireland as a duo and we're proud to present them to an Irish audience as our fourth & final tour in this our busy inaugural year of 2019. With the grateful support of UPS, the International Bluegrass Music Association, & beyerdynamic, the 9-gig nationwide tour runs from October 12-20.Complete artist and tour details can be found on the tour webpage at http://mygrassisblue.com/adamsandstaats-2019/ , where we acknowledge the assistance of the following in helping to piece this tour together:of the Beehive Bar, Ardara;of Cryan’s Teach Ceoil, Carrick-on-Shannon;in Cork;of the Clonmel Folk Club;in Sixmilebridge;of Tom Malone’s Pub & Market House in Miltown Malbay;, artistic director of Áras Éanna, Inisheer, Aran Islands, Co. Galway;of Colfer’s Pub, Wexford; &of the Asgard Theatre in Arklow.

