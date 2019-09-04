Brandon Lee Adams & Johnny Staats (USA) in Ireland, 12-20 Oct. 2019
mygrassisblue.com team for the above flyer image and full press release on the tour of Ireland by two outstanding US musicians, Brandon Lee Adams (guitar) and Johnny Staats (mandolin), in the middle of next month.
Mygrassisblue.com issued earlier this year a comprehensive press release on the two artists (including lists of five videos for each of them), which was reprinted by the BIB on 25 Mar. We added the note: 'Both are indeed amazing instrumentalists, and Brandon Lee Adams in particular is an outstanding singer.' Dave has just added the following on the mygrassisblue.com Facebook:
It's Brandon Lee Adams, singer/songwriter & guitarist very much of the Tony Rice school, & Johnny Staats, the multi-award-winning multi-instrumentalist 'mandolin-playing UPS driver'. It's 9 gigs of 'Dazzling' - so says USA Today - flatpicking & mandolin mastery from a gifted, musically agile & versatile duo looking to expand live performance opportunities & experiences. It's their first visit to Ireland as a duo and we're proud to present them to an Irish audience as our fourth & final tour in this our busy inaugural year of 2019. With the grateful support of UPS, the International Bluegrass Music Association, & beyerdynamic, the 9-gig nationwide tour runs from October 12-20.
Dave adds:
Complete artist and tour details can be found on the tour webpage at http://mygrassisblue.com/adamsandstaats-2019/, where we acknowledge the assistance of the following in helping to piece this tour together: Pat McGill of the Beehive Bar, Ardara; Liam Cryan of Cryan’s Teach Ceoil, Carrick-on-Shannon; John Nyhan in Cork; Eelco Beckers of the Clonmel Folk Club; Jack Gleeson in Sixmilebridge; Susan Flynn of Tom Malone’s Pub & Market House in Miltown Malbay; Dara McGee, artistic director of Áras Éanna, Inisheer, Aran Islands, Co. Galway; John Murphy of Colfer’s Pub, Wexford; & Yvonne Kenny of the Asgard Theatre in Arklow.
The schedule for the tour is as follows. All dates are on the BIB calendar.
- Sat. 12th Oct.: The Beehive Bar, Main St., Ardara, Co. Donegal
- Sun. 13th: Cryan's Teach Ceoil, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
- Mon. 14th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork
- Tues. 15th: The Coachman, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
- Wed. 16th: Ó Gliasáin's music venue, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare
- Thurs. 17th: Tom Malone's Pub and Market House, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare
- Fri. 18th: Áras Éanna, Inisheer, Aran Islands, Co. Galway
- Sat. 19th: Colfer's, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford
- Sun. 20th: The Asgard Theatre, Arklow, Co. Wicklow
