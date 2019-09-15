Beer, food, and bluegrass in Dublin, 21 Sept. 2019
Dublin Bluegrass Facebook carries this poster image to announce that the Dublin Bluegrass Collective will be among the artists providing music at the Happy Days Festival of Beer and Food, sponsored by the Rascals Brewing Company. The festival will be held from noon to 10.30 p.m. on Saturday 21 September at Rascals HQ, Goldenbridge Estate, Tyrconnell Rd, Inchicore, Dublin D08 HF68; a location map is on the festival website.
Beer from eight breweries and food from three suppliers will be available, and four other acts besides the Collective will be playing. A ticket (€15) comes with a free pint of beer from the Rascals core range. Full details are here.
Labels: Bands, Beer, Festivals, Foodstuffs
0 Comments:
