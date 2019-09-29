Balla Bluegrass Festival, 26-28 Oct. 2019
Balla Bluegrass Festival in Co. Mayo returns for the eleventh year this October bank holiday, and as in the past, it will mark the end of the Irish bluegrass festival season.
The Festival has been slightly reshaped, and although the festival organising team would like to see bluegrass fans making their way west, the gigs will only start on the Saturday (October 26) and not the Friday. This year is an all-Irish lineup and features some of the finest bluegrass acts currently on the scene.
The Rocky Top String Band
Mules & Men
On Saturday we will have Mayo's own Rocky Top String Band, which will make a welcome return to Mannion's Pub, and Dublin's leading bluegrass outfit Mules & Men will play the Olde Woods.
The Rocky River Bluegrass Show
Pilgrim St
Sunday will see two exciting bluegrass bands making their first appearance at the festival. Galway trio The Rocky River Bluegrass Show will play Mannion's pub, and Navan natives Pilgrim St. will head west and play the Olde Woods.
As always, Balla's own Colonel Bullshot Rides Again, led by the festival organiser Tommy 'T-Bone' Lyons, will bring the festival to a close on Monday evening with a bluegrass gig at Mannion's pub.
This is sure to be a great festival and last chance of the year for bluegrass fans to hear some great music and catch up with friends in the beautiful surroundings of Balla, Co. Mayo.
Colonel Bullshot Rides Again
