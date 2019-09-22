A special treat for Feb. 2020
Irish Old Time website or Facebook will have known the following for over six months, but the BIB is glad to publish the information now about the Third Annual Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering, to be held next February in Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare. Bob Denton, co-organiser of the Gathering with Andrew Lambert, has announced:
A special treat for 2020. We will be having Clay Buckner, fiddler from the Red Clay Ramblers, as our 'artist in residence' for 2020. The dates have been set for February 21st through 23rd. Clay is also an accomplished Irish fiddler and will be a great resource for those moving from ITM to OT.
Clay Buckner has been fiddler for the Red Clay Ramblers of North Carolina since 1980, in succession to the legendary Bill Hicks.
