We Banjo 3: summer, autumn, and winter US tours
We Banjo 3 (also on Facebook), announce that they will be playing fourteen shows in the USA during the first three weeks of October, including one at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro, KY. Among the highlights of their five-week summer US tour were:
- Roots to Rise LIVE [their recent album] debuted at #1 on Billboard Bluegrass Album Chart - stayed there for 4 weeks
- That time when the crowd booed so loudly at Greyfox Bluegrass Festival until the stage manager insisted we play an encore!
- Our biggest ever audience at Milwaukee Irish Festival - Saturday's show topped 10,000 people
