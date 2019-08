Galway's We Banjo 3 are once again in high-ranking bluegrass company in the concert schedule for the coming autumn at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Owensboro, KY, where they are due to perform on 12 October. Other acts in the series include the, the, and thes. More details, with links for online bookings, are on this e-newsletter

Labels: Bands, Celtic music, concerts, Museum