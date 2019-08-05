We Banjo 3 in good company at Owensboro
We Banjo 3 are once again in high-ranking bluegrass company in the concert schedule for the coming autumn at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Owensboro, KY, where they are due to perform on 12 October. Other acts in the series include the SteelDrivers, Della Mae, Balsam Range, the Grascals, and the Po' Ramblin' Boys. More details, with links for online bookings, are on this e-newsletter.
