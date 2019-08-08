Two Time Polka: upcoming gigs
Two Time Polka announces:
Here are our gigs for August.
Clonmel Busking Festival, Co. Tipperary
Fri. 9th: Mitchell St., Clonmel. Open-air. Start 2.00 p.m.
Fri. 9th: Chawkes Bar, Gladstone St., Clonmel. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 052 6121149
7 Hills Blues Festival, Armagh city
Sat. 10th: Red Ned's, Ogle St., Armagh. Start 9.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 0044 2837522249
Sun. 11th: Golf Club, Newry Rd, Armagh. Start 6.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 0044 2837525861
Sat. 17th: Carey Faughs GAC, St Patrick's Rd, Cushendall Rd, Ballycastle, Co. Antrim. Start 10.30 p.m. Adm. £10 includes a BBQ. Tel. 0044 7711987143
Sun. 18th: Manor House, Rathlin Island, Co. Antrim. Start 2.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 0044 7553359596
Fri. 23rd: Holohans Bar, Slaney Place, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. Adm. free. Start 10.00 p.m. Tel. 053 9235743
Sun. 25th: Haven Hotel, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford. Adm. free. Start 6.00 p.m. Tel. 051383150
Our next mail will have details of our gigs at the Phil Murphy Weekend, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford, and Dunfanaghy Jazz & Blues Festival, Co. Donegal.
Regards & thanks,
Ray & TTP
