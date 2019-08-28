Two Time Polka: gigs to end of Sept. 2019
Two Time Polka announces the band's next set of gigs:
Phil Murphy Weekend:
Fri. 30th Aug.: Colfers Bar, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford. Start 10.30 p.m. Adm. €10. Tel. 051 561159
Sat. 7th Sept.: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209
Dunfanaghy Jazz & Blues Festival:
Fri. 13th: The Shibeen at the Oyster Bar, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 074 9136039
Sat. 14th: Roonies, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal. Start 9.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 074 9136101
Che do Bheatha Festival:
Sat. 28th: O'Mara's Bar, Kilkee, Co. Clare. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 065 9056286
Sun. 29th: Greyhound Bar, Kilkee, Co. Clare. Start 5.00 p.m. approx. Adm. free.
The next mail will include details of our October gigs at the Cork Folk Festival and Cork Jazz Festival.
Regards & thanks,
Ray & TTP
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home