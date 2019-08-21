Wed. 21st: Ó Gliasáin's Bar, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 086 607 9864

Thurs. 22nd: Coachman Bar, Parnell St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 085 850 2289

Fri. 23rd: Ballinvreena Community Hall, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771

Sat. 24th: The Grain Store, Ballymaloe, Shanagarry, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771

Sun. 25th: St Mary's Church of Ireland, Emmet St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 3.00 p.m.; tel. 087 064 0542

Mon. 26th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771

Just a reminder that the Petersens Irish tour kicks offat Ó Gliasáin's Bar (concert room), Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, at 8.30 p.m.They have just returned from a festival in Finland, where they also did a short tour. They have a new all-gospel CD., which will be available at all their shows. I have been listening to it and have been enjoying it very much. It has great vocals, with five of the group taking lead - all of them very strong. Of course their superb sibling harmony is a treat to listen to. Instrument-ally it is also excellent. I also think the choice of songs are great.I highly recommend this CD. With five lead singers, incredible sibling harmony, and fine musicianship on all the bluegrass instruments - fiddle, guitar, dobro, banjo, mandolin, and bass - makes the six-piece Petersens from Branson, Missouri, a must-see band, for bluegrass, country, and gospel fans.

