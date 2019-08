Presented to

Niall Toner

to Acknowledge & Honour

Long Years of Friendship

Respect - Loyalty - Support

To

The Irish National Folk Company

with Our Deepest Gratitude

The performance given yesterday afternoon (4 Aug.) by the Niall Toner Band at the Pearse Museum, St Enda's, Rathfarnham, was a treat for all concerned. It was to have been outside in the courtyard, but as reconstruction work there was incomplete, it was held in the school hall, which has excellent acoustics. The show was part of an annual series of music in Dublin parks organised by the Office of Public Works.It was also a notable occasion, as Niall was presented by Mr, director of the Irish National Folk Company , with a Loyalty Certificate (see image) marking his years of association with the Company. The inscription reads:The Irish National Folk Company's motto is 'Music has no borders'.

Labels: Awards, Bands, concerts, Tributes, Venues