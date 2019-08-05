Niall Toner honoured by Irish National Folk Company
Niall Toner Band at the Pearse Museum, St Enda's, Rathfarnham, was a treat for all concerned. It was to have been outside in the courtyard, but as reconstruction work there was incomplete, it was held in the school hall, which has excellent acoustics. The show was part of an annual series of music in Dublin parks organised by the Office of Public Works.
It was also a notable occasion, as Niall was presented by Mr Frank Whelan, director of the Irish National Folk Company, with a Loyalty Certificate (see image) marking his years of association with the Company. The inscription reads:
Presented to
Niall Toner
to Acknowledge & Honour
Long Years of Friendship
Respect - Loyalty - Support
To
The Irish National Folk Company
with Our Deepest Gratitude
The Irish National Folk Company's motto is 'Music has no borders'.
