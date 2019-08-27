Pilgrim St: tour dates Sept.-Dec. 2019
Pilgrim St for news of their 2019 tour of Britain and Ireland, now in progress as shown on the poster image. Eugene adds:
We're also playing the Moniaive Michealmas Bluegrass Festival in Scotland in September and releasing our debut album in October.
Tour dates still to come between now and the end of 2019 are shown below. Online booking and RSVP facilities are shown on Pilgrim St's website.
Sat. 7th Sept.: Droichead Arts Centre, Stockwell St., Drogheda, Co. Louth
Sun. 8th: The Workman's Club, Dublin 8
Sat. 14th: Iontas, Castleblayney Arts & Community Resource Centre, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan
Fri. 27th-Sat. 28th: Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival, Moniaive, Dumfries, Scotland
Sat. 12th Oct.: The Venue Theatre, Ratoath, Co. Meath
Sat. 19th: Coleman Music Centre, Gorteen, Co. Sligo
Sat. 9th Nov.: Roe Valley Arts Centre, Limavady, Co. Londonderry
Sat. 16th: Strule Arts Centre. Omagh, Co. Tyrone
Fri. 20th Dec.: The Ramor Theatre, Virginia, Co. Cavan
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home