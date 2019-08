Thanks toof Pilgrim St for news of their 2019 tour of Britain and Ireland, now in progress as shown on the poster image. Eugene adds:Tour dates still to come between now and the end of 2019 are shown below. Online booking and RSVP facilities are shown on Pilgrim St's website.Sat. 7th Sept.: Droichead Arts Centre, Stockwell St., Drogheda, Co. LouthSun. 8th: The Workman's Club, Dublin 8Sat. 14th: Iontas, Castleblayney Arts & Community Resource Centre, Castleblayney, Co. MonaghanFri. 27th-Sat. 28th: Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival, Moniaive, Dumfries, ScotlandSat. 12th Oct.: The Venue Theatre, Ratoath, Co. MeathSat. 19th: Coleman Music Centre, Gorteen, Co. SligoSat. 9th Nov.: Roe Valley Arts Centre, Limavady, Co. LondonderrySat. 16th: Strule Arts Centre. Omagh, Co. TyroneFri. 20th Dec.: The Ramor Theatre, Virginia, Co. Cavan

Labels: Bands, Festivals, Tours, Venues