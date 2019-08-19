Music Network ticket bundle offers
8 August the schedule for the tour in Ireland (6-17 May 2020) by 10 String Symphony (Christian Sedelmyer and Rachel Baiman) as part of Music Network's 2019/20 touring programme. The duo are at present busy touring with their latest album, Generation frustration.
Music Network now announce a series of ticket bundle offers for concerts in Dublin city centre venues. 10 String Symphony's show at the Sugar Club, Dublin, on 6 May is not, unfortunately, paired with any other Music Network concert, but forms a part of the special offer of €120 for all nine Dublin concerts in the programme. Tickets for the show by itself are €20, €15, and €10.
Labels: Agencies, concerts, Folk, Old-time, Tours, Venues, Visiting players
