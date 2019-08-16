Mike Seeger's last banjo documentary - out next month
Mike Seeger's eighty-sixth birthday, and Smithsonian Folkways Recordings announce that Just around the bend: survival and revival in southern banjo sounds, the last documentary recorded by Mike Seeger, is due for release on 20 Sept. 2019 and can be pre-ordered.
The project comprises two CDs with a total of forty-three tracks by nineteen musicians, an eighty-page book, and a DVD which (like the CD set) runs for 110 minutes. A brief trailer can be seen here. The Smithsonian Folkways news release includes a link to a Bitter Southerner article on the banjo (mentioned on the BIB a year ago).
The release refers to Mike Seeger as 'one-third of hunky '50s boyband the New Lost City Ramblers'; similarly, it later refers to the 'unknown and underappreciated singer/ songwriter Robert A. Zimmerman'.
