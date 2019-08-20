Leroy Troy and his Hillbilly Trio
(L-r) George Harper, Leroy Troy, Mike Armistead
Thanks to Dave Byrne jr of the mygrassisblue.com team, the BIB has already been able to carry news (on 6 May and 9 Aug.) of the tour of Ireland by Leroy Troy and his Hillbilly Trio (above), which will begin on 5 Sept., just over two weeks from now.
All the information you need on the band and the tour is on the mygrassisblue.com website, including a feature on 'The Tennessee Slicker' Leroy himself, with videos of two interviews and two performances; and a feature on the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band, of which the Trio can be considered an A-Team. Moreover, there's what amounts to an art exhibition: images of ten posters which Mike Armistead has devised for the individual gigs in the tour.
Mike's skill and taste were celebrated by Dick Bowden on Bluegrass Today back in 2012, and he has now been nominated for Graphic Designer of the Year in the 2019 IBMA awards. The BIB likes his poster designs so much, we've reproduced them at appropriate places in the 'Events in the next few weeks' section on the right-hand side of the blog.
