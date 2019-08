Thurs. 5th Sept.: Mickey Finn's, Redcross, Co. Wicklow

Fri. 6th: Colfer's, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford

Sat. 7th: Longford Arms Hotel, Longford town

Sun. 8th: Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal

Mon. 9th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone

Tues. 10th: Beehive Bar, Main St., Ardara, Co. Donegal

Wed. 11th: Tom Malone's Pub & Market House, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare

Thurs. 12th: Clonmel World Music, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

Fri. 13th: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork

Sat. 14th: Glórach Theatre, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick

Sun. 15th: DC Music Club, 20 Camden Row, Dublin 8

Making a welcome return to Ireland, this is a trio with an utter lack of self-consciousness (and some might say any sense of decorum), a trio that know the music, wear the costumes, tell the corny jokes, and do the slapstick gags that throw an audience into hysterics. The 11-gig nationwide tour kicks off in our home county of Wicklow on 5 September before embarking on a loop through some familiar, hillbilly-friendly venues – we’re especially looking forward to Leroy ’s 7 September return to Longford town, setting, of course, for the much-missed Johnny Keenan Banjo Festival (Leroy was on the bill of the last festival to be staged in Longford in 2011). Bolstered by a bevy of new material recorded just for the tour (listen up for the track 'The best cooks I've ever seen'), this is a trio who are looking forward to both reconnecting with their friends from past visits and to making friends anew.We’d like to acknowledge the accommodating nature and assistance of the following in helping to piece this tour together:andin Mickey Finns, Redcross;in Colfer’s, Wexford;in Longford;in the Balor, Balleybofey; the Red Room’sandof the Beehive Bar, Ardara;of Tom Malone’s Pub & Market House in Miltown Malbay;of Clonmel World Music; andof the Glórach Theatre in Abbeyfeale.A full tour-and-artist overview, with ample videos, can be found on the tour page of the website

