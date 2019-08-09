Leroy Troy and his Hillbilly Trio (USA) in Ireland, 5-15 Sept. 2019
mygrassisblue.com for the latest news of Leroy Troy & his Hillbilly Trio (see the BIB for 6 May):
Making a welcome return to Ireland, this is a trio with an utter lack of self-consciousness (and some might say any sense of decorum), a trio that know the music, wear the costumes, tell the corny jokes, and do the slapstick gags that throw an audience into hysterics. The 11-gig nationwide tour kicks off in our home county of Wicklow on 5 September before embarking on a loop through some familiar, hillbilly-friendly venues – we’re especially looking forward to Leroy’s 7 September return to Longford town, setting, of course, for the much-missed Johnny Keenan Banjo Festival (Leroy was on the bill of the last festival to be staged in Longford in 2011). Bolstered by a bevy of new material recorded just for the tour (listen up for the track 'The best cooks I've ever seen'), this is a trio who are looking forward to both reconnecting with their friends from past visits and to making friends anew.
We’d like to acknowledge the accommodating nature and assistance of the following in helping to piece this tour together: Leigh and Ashley Williams in Mickey Finns, Redcross; John Murphy in Colfer’s, Wexford; Tom McGuire in Longford; Conor Malone in the Balor, Balleybofey; the Red Room’s Sharon and Arnie Loughrin; Pat McGill of the Beehive Bar, Ardara; Susan Flynn of Tom Malone’s Pub & Market House in Miltown Malbay; Gerry Lawless of Clonmel World Music; and John Nelligan of the Glórach Theatre in Abbeyfeale.
The Trio have also recorded a special YouTube video giving the dates of the tour. Dave adds:
A full tour-and-artist overview, with ample videos, can be found on the tour page of the website.
The schedule, as shown on the poster image, is:
- Thurs. 5th Sept.: Mickey Finn's, Redcross, Co. Wicklow
- Fri. 6th: Colfer's, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford
- Sat. 7th: Longford Arms Hotel, Longford town
- Sun. 8th: Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal
- Mon. 9th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
- Tues. 10th: Beehive Bar, Main St., Ardara, Co. Donegal
- Wed. 11th: Tom Malone's Pub & Market House, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare
- Thurs. 12th: Clonmel World Music, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
- Fri. 13th: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
- Sat. 14th: Glórach Theatre, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick
- Sun. 15th: DC Music Club, 20 Camden Row, Dublin 8
