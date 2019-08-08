Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards (USA) tour, Aug. 2020
8 July published the report of Loudon Temple of the UK's Brookfield Knights agency that Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards [above; photo by Patrik Bonnet] would be returning to the UK and Ireland for the whole of August 2020. Three festival appearances in that period are already confirmed.
Loudon now reports that the band have received great media attention for their California calling album (Album of the Week at BBC Radio 6) and enthusiastic critical acclaim for their live shows. They will have a brand new CD released well ahead of August 2020, which will win them even more exposure. He writes:
Please let us know if you would like to grab them for a slot on your music programmes and, if possible, indicate which date/s would be preferred to help us navigate the issue of routing as sensibly as possible. Many thanks - and very best wishes to one and all.
'Enthralling' – AmericanaUK
'A class act and a musical force of nature' - Folk Radio UK
'Incredible' – Acoustic magazine
'Robust, muscular and melodically beguiling live' – RnR magazine
'Remarkable, unique 21st-century roots music' – American Roots UK
Contact Loudon via the Brookfield Knights website or by e-mail.
