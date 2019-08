The BIB post of 8 July published the report ofof the UK's Brookfield Knights agency that Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards ] would be returning to the UK and Ireland for the whole of August 2020. Three festival appearances in that period are already confirmed.Loudon now reports that the band have received great media attention for theiralbum (Album of the Week at BBC Radio 6) and enthusiastic critical acclaim for their live shows. They will have a brand new CD released well ahead of August 2020, which will win them even more exposure. He writes:'Enthralling' – AmericanaUK'A class act and a musical force of nature' - Folk Radio UK'Incredible' – Acoustic magazine'Robust, muscular and melodically beguiling live' – RnR magazine'Remarkable, unique 21st-century roots music' – American Roots UKContact Loudon via the Brookfield Knights website or by e-mail

Labels: Agencies, CDs, Media, Recordings, Tours, Visiting bands