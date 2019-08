After nearly sixty years 'Come down the mountain Katie Daly' continues to be widely known and sung here; and at 'Bluegrass Omagh' this coming weekend, audiences will be able to see a living link with the song's continuing endurance as a bluegrass classic, when Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (left) come on stage.The song, with that title, was written and recorded by 'Eamon O'Shea' (real name) on Walton's Dublin-based Glenside label and issued in November 1961; it can be heard on YouTube here , where the original label is shown. It became a hit in its own right.In 1962 theof the song was made by thefrom Kentucky, with Joe Mullins's father Paul 'Moon' Mullins on fiddle and vocals. Their recording can be heard on YouTube , where the 45-rpm single label is shown, retaining the full title, with composer credit given to 'Eamonn [] O'Shea'. It was later released on the Playboys' album(Briar M-108). The song was a hit for them, became a bluegrass favourite, and was later recorded on the Rebel label (as 'Katy Daley') by, adding the word 'on' ('comedown the mountain'). Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers have been nominated for the 2019 IBMA awards in the categories of Album, Gospel Recording, Collaborative Recording, Entertainer, and Song of the Year awards. Their latest albumis on the Billy Blue Records label.

Labels: CDs, Festivals, History, Record companies, Recordings, Songwriting