Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers: basic background information
Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (USA; photo) head the list of international acts presented at this year's 28th Bluegrass Music Festival (30 Aug.-1 Sept.) at the Ulster American Folk Park at Omagh, Co. Tyrone.
Dave Berry's feature on the band in his 'California report' series on Bluegrass Today is strongly recommended for anyone who wants to know more about them, as it includes a substantial interview with Joe Mullins, an audio player giving teaser samples of all the tracks on their For the record album, and YouTube videos of 'The guitar song' and 'When the snow falls on my Foggy Mountain home' from the album.
The interview was conducted at the California Bluegrass Association's Father's Day Festival, so there's also a two-minute video of Mr Mullins talking about the CBA.
