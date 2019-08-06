Hoot and Holler in Ireland, 28 Aug.-1 Sept. 2019
Hoot and Holler from Asheville, NC, will be touring all too briefly in the North in addition to playing on all three days (30 Aug.-1 Sept.) of the 28th Bluegrass Music Festival at the Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Their dates here form part of their first tour of the UK, which begins on Friday 23 August and ends on Wednesday 4 September. The first show in Ireland is on Wed. 28 Aug. at Sessions in the House, Castledawson, Co. Londonderry; the second (Thurs. 29 Aug.) is at Dorney Bridge (house concert), Ballinamallard, Co. Fermanagh.
Hoot and Holler is Amy Alvey (fiddle, vocals) and Mark Kilianski (guitar, banjo, vocals). Their fourth record, Milkers and Hollers, released last November, features a full string band, the Old-time Snake Milkers, and the whole nineteen tracks can be heard and bought on Bandcamp. Their UK tour is organised by the True North agency.
