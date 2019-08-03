Gold Tone price reductions
Gold Tone Musical Instruments announce a sale with 10% reductions on the listed price of blemished and B-stock instruments: having only cosmetic blemishes. The full list can be seen here. The downside of the lower price is that the buyer pays shipping costs; so as the Gold Tone depot is in Florida, readers outside the USA may need a friend there who is willing to bring over an instrument. Full details are on the latest Gold Tone e-newsletter.
Labels: Instruments, Luthiers, Sales, Suppliers
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home