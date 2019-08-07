Chris Jones & the Night Drivers: new release
Chris Jones & the Night Drivers - who will be playing on the 28th Bluegrass Music Festival at the Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, less than four weeks from now - have just had another single released from their current album The choosing road, on Mountain Home Records. The single is 'I can't change the rhyme'; a clip from it can be heard in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.
