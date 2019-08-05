Homer Ledford & the Cabin Creek Band (1991): (l-r) Pamela Case,

Rollie Carpenter, L.C. Johnson, Homer C. Ledford

Alecia Nugent and her band (2019): (l-r) James Kee, Beth Lawrence,

Alecia Nugent, Jed Clark, Gena Britt

After twenty-nine years of bluegrass music and almost a hundred bands/ artists, the curtain has finally come down on the event. Great friends and memories have been made in Athy, and I wish to thank all the very loyal supporters and fans for their support during the those twenty-nine years. I also want to remember friends and supporters who have passed away but will never be forgotten (RIP).Thanks also to all the musicians who have played Athy, in bands or just as bluegrass pickers - you have all been part of something special. I will cherish the memories for as long as I live. THANKS SO MUCH TO EVERYONE.

Labels: concerts, Festivals, History, Visiting bands