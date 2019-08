Last weekend the lineup at the 22nd Milan Bluegrass Festival in Michigan included our friends of the Special Consensus . The report byon Bluegrass Today includes two photos of the Special C. on stage, and one of their leader, who received a new honour on that occasion. Bill Warren explains that GregThe programme of 2019 inductees can be seen here . Congratulations to Greg, who is clearly going to need a bigger mantelpiece.

Labels: Awards, Education, IBMA, Visiting bands