Another gong for Greg!
Milan Bluegrass Festival in Michigan included our friends of the Special Consensus. The report by Bill Warren on Bluegrass Today includes two photos of the Special C. on stage, and one of their leader Greg Cahill, who received a new honour on that occasion. Bill Warren explains that Greg
was inducted into the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Honor for his work in the area through IBMA’s Bluegrass in the Schools initiative. Greg did over 90 assemblies in area schools. Other bands followed his example, also doing assemblies in the area.
The programme of 2019 inductees can be seen here. Congratulations to Greg, who is clearly going to need a bigger mantelpiece.
Labels: Awards, Education, IBMA, Visiting bands
