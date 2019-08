Fri. 16th Aug.: Jamaica Inn, 188 Seacliff Rd, Bangor, Co. Down, 10.00 p.m. (part of Open House Festival)

Sat. 17th: Groomsport Harbour, Main St., Groomsport, Co. Down, 6.00-10.00 p.m. (part of Open House Festival)

Sun. 18th: The Belfast Barge, 1 Lanyon Quay, Belfast, 7.00-9.00 p.m.

Tues. 20th: The Chasin’ Bull, Main St., Bundoran, Co. Donegal, 9.00-11.30 p.m.

Thurs. 22nd: The Bakers Bar, 17 Parnell St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8.00-11.00 p.m.

Sat. 24th: The Uluru Outback Bar & Restaurant, Dunmore Rd, Waterford city, 8.00-11.30 p.m.

Sun. 25th: The Leeson Lounge, 148 Leeson St. Upper, Dublin city, 8.00-11.00 p.m.

The 19th Street Band , based in Arlington, VA, toured Ireland a year ago and are back in 2019 as headliners at the 25th Dunmore East International Bluegrass Festival (22-5 Aug.). They will also be playing seven other shows in Ireland.The band (also on Facebook ) comprises Ulster expat(guitar),(fiddle),(drums), and(bass). The dates shown on their tour schedule are:More details and venue contact links are on their website.

