19th Street Band (USA): 'Kickin' up dust' tour in Ireland, 16-25 Aug. 2019
19th Street Band, based in Arlington, VA, toured Ireland a year ago and are back in 2019 as headliners at the 25th Dunmore East International Bluegrass Festival (22-5 Aug.). They will also be playing seven other shows in Ireland.
The band (also on Facebook) comprises Ulster expat Caolaidhe Davis (guitar), Meghan Davis (fiddle), Patty Dougherty (drums), and Greg Hardin (bass). The dates shown on their tour schedule are:
- Fri. 16th Aug.: Jamaica Inn, 188 Seacliff Rd, Bangor, Co. Down, 10.00 p.m. (part of Open House Festival)
- Sat. 17th: Groomsport Harbour, Main St., Groomsport, Co. Down, 6.00-10.00 p.m. (part of Open House Festival)
- Sun. 18th: The Belfast Barge, 1 Lanyon Quay, Belfast, 7.00-9.00 p.m.
- Tues. 20th: The Chasin’ Bull, Main St., Bundoran, Co. Donegal, 9.00-11.30 p.m.
- Thurs. 22nd: The Bakers Bar, 17 Parnell St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8.00-11.00 p.m.
- Sat. 24th: The Uluru Outback Bar & Restaurant, Dunmore Rd, Waterford city, 8.00-11.30 p.m.
- Sun. 25th: The Leeson Lounge, 148 Leeson St. Upper, Dublin city, 8.00-11.00 p.m.
More details and venue contact links are on their website.
Labels: Country, Festivals, Honky-tonk, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home