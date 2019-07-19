You gave me a song: the life and music of Alice Gerrard (update)
Alice Gerrard and her musical partner Hazel Dickens (d. 2011) were inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2017. Having missed the opportunity to wish Alice (on right in the photo) a happy 85th birthday on 8 July, the BIB unreservedly wishes her many happy returns.
The organising team of the documentary film You gave me a song: the life and music of Alice Gerrard now announce that it will be presented at the 28th Annual Woods Hole Film Festival in Massachussetts at the end of this month, and at the 10th Annual Docutah International Film Festival in Utah in September. Acceptances and invitations from other festivals are starting to roll in. The project will also be part of Southern Circuit 2019-2020, a programme that brings together film-makers and 'screening partners' across the southern USA; and next year it will be part of the 'She changed the world: North Carolina women breaking barriers' campaign.
If you know of a festival that would be interested in showing You gave me a song, contact the team via the website. Meanwhile, the fundraising target of $75,000 has still to be reached.
