Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree 2019
Woodbine+1: (l-r) Liam Wright, Nicola Kennedy, Martin Cooney,
Gerry Madden, Tony O'Brien
Thanks, as always, to Des Butler for this report and photos:
Well, bluegrass and old-time music is alive and well in Athy as it has been now for twenty-nine years, going by the attendance and the performing artists at the 4th Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree.
The Jamboree opened with the host band, Woodbine, together with Gerry Madden, giving fine renditions of some bluegrass favourites as well as the many songs that they have made their own. Tony and Nicola then left the stage to be replaced by Colin and James Henry who together with the remaining Woodbine members entertained with some fantastic playing.
The Watery Hill Boys with (right) Colin and James Henry
After a brief interval the Watery Hill Boys from Drogheda took to the stage. The music of the Watery Hill Boys is based on the Carter Family, Bill Monroe, the Skillet Lickers, and other old-time country and early bluegrass bands. Their performance is always a delight to listen to, with some sweet harmonies and great instrumental virtuosity. The evening ended with a jamming session which went on for an hour or so.
Session in Pat Dunne's: a quiet interlude
Saturday saw a four-hour jam taking place in Pat Dunne’s Lounge with Tony O’Brien, Liam Wright, Nicola Kennedy, Richard Hawkins, Colin and James Henry, Niall O’Rahily, Gerry Madden, and Freda and Gerry from Dundalk all taking part. Other musicians also took part that I personally didn’t know and whose names I didn’t get, but who equally played a part in what was a most enjoyable afternoon.
Clem O'Brien (centre)
Saturday night’s concert was opened with Clem O’Brien being accompanied by Colin and James Henry, Gerry Madden, Liam Wright, and Martin Cooney, with Clem giving us some strong interpretations, both vocally and instrumentally, of Bill Monroe and Doc Watson classics.
Alecia Nugent and her band (above). The musicianship and close harmonies of this band were exceptional, with some very lively material taken from Bill Monroe, the Stanley Brothers, Patty Loveless, and Tom T. Hall - this together with some heart-rending ballads, all delivered with smooth precision, gorgeous tone, and unbridled exuberance. The band completed at least two encores (of two and three songs each encore) as their superb performance came to an end.
A jam took place after the show which brought the Jamboree of a great two days of bluegrass and old-time - all thanks to Tony O’Brien and family - to a close. Keep up the great work Tony, roll on next year.
