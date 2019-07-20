Whelan's Blues, Roots & Brass Festival, 2-5 Aug. 2019
Whelan's of Wexford St., Dublin 2, announce their annual Blues, Roots & Brass Festival, which this year will be held from Friday 2 August to Monday 5 August. Over twenty acts will appear on two stages over the four days, and entry is free to all events. The most bluegrass-related acts among the twenty at present on the lineup are the Tan and Sober Gentlemen from North Carolina, playing 'Celtic punk-grass', and Dublin's 'alt-country, roots 'n' bluegrass' Desert Aces, but more bands are to be announced.
Labels: Americana, Bands, Festivals, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home