Westport Folk & Bluegrass Festival: photos for 2019, dates for 2020
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, for this news:
We have just uploaded some great photos from most of the events that took place during the 13th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival last June.
We are looking forward to share some more crowd pictures, in which most people will be able to see themselves enjoying the fantastic weekend.
The pictures can be seen on the festival's Facebook page and credit is to Chris Sweeney.
We also added many more videos of gigs, concerts, and sessions from the weekend, and they can be seen on the festival's YouTube channel.
Last but not least, Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival 2020 will take place on June 5-7.
