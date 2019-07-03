We Banjo 3 in Bluegrass Hall of Fame fall concert series
Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro, KY, announce that their Fall Concert Series, presented by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline and the Staton Foundation, will include Galway's We Banjo 3, the Kings of Celtgrass, on 12 October 2019. Other bands appearing in the same series are the Steeldrivers, Della Mae, Balsam Range, the Grascals, and the Po' Ramblin' Boys. Tickets for the whole series can be booked online.
