Two Time Polka: upcoming gigs
Two Time Polka announces:
Here are our gigs for the next few weeks:
Sat. 20th July: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209
Sun. 21st: Centenary Stores, Charlotte St., Wexford town. Open air. Start 3.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 053 9122303
Spraoi Festival, Waterford city
Sat. 3rd Aug.: Revolution Bar, the Apple Market, Start 6.00 p.m. Adm. free.
Sat. 3rd: Tully's Bar, O'Connell St. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 051 301639
Sun. 4th: The Munster Bailey's, New St. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 051 843178
Our next mail will have details of our gigs at the Clonmel Busking Festival; Armagh 7 Hills Festival; Ballycastle and Rathlin Island, Co. Antrim; Dunmore East, Co. Waterford; Enniscorthy and Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford.
More details on these gigs are available on our website.
Regards & thanks,
Ray & TTP
