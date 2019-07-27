Tristan Scroggins - and Ireland
Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA) in the course of their tours in Ireland will have admired - among other components - the mandolin playing and general high energy level of Tristan Scroggins.
Tristan (also on Facebook) is now pursuing several personal projects independent of the band, as revealed in an interview with John Lawless on Bluegrass Today, and some of them have an Irish connection: for instance, a collaboration with David Benedict, mandolinist with Mile Twelve and (since 31 May) husband of Tabitha Agnew of Cup O' Joe and Midnight Skyracer. Tristan adds: 'I’m also going on a tour to Ireland with Chris Jones in September.' The BIB hopes to publish details of this tour shortly.
Labels: Tours, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home