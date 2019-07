Anyone who has seen and heard Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA) in the course of their tours in Ireland will have admired - among other components - the mandolin playing and general high energy level of Tristan Scroggins Tristan (also on Facebook ) is now pursuing several personal projects independent of the band, as revealed in an interview withon Bluegrass Today , and some of them have an Irish connection: for instance, a collaboration with David Benedict , mandolinist with Mile Twelve and (since 31 May) husband of Tabitha Agnew ofand. Tristan adds: 'I’m also going on a tour to Ireland with Chris Jones in September.' The BIB hopes to publish details of this tour shortly.

Labels: Tours, Visiting bands, Visiting players