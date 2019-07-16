The Petersens (USA) - fourth tour in Ireland, 21-26 Aug. 2019
Petersens from Branson, Missouri, who completed their third tour here early this year, will be back in the latter part of next month for shows in the south of Ireland. The Petersens (also on Facebook) will be coming from performing at a festival in Finland. John (who will be supplying details of the tour including contact numbers for venues), writes: 'Of course the Petersens wanted to come back to Ireland for a short tour as they were in Europe.'
John adds: 'Great show last night in Kilworth with Alecia Nugent and band. Alecia was in top form and the band pulled out all the stops. Incredible playing all through, especially on the instrumentals, where they did some fantastic extended solos. Also there was practically a full house, with only a couple of empty seats. I am looking forward to seeing her again, tomorrow night in Listowel and in Ardara on weekend at the festival.'
