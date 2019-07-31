The Petersens (USA): Finland-Ireland tour, Aug. 2019
17 July, thanks to John Nyhan for the full schedule of the coming tour by the Petersens from Branson, Missouri - their fourth tour of Ireland, and their second this year.
The Petersens (also on Facebook) are coming back to Ireland, as they are to perform at a festival ('American Bluegrass Gospel Night') on 17 August in Klippan, Monäs, Nykarleby, Finland. John explains: 'As they are performing in Finland, they wanted to extend their trip to Europe with a short tour of Ireland. They have proved very popular in Ireland on their last visits. Their first show is three weeks from today at O Gliasáin's Bar, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare.'
The full schedule in Ireland is:
- Wed. 21st: O Gliasáin's Bar, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 086 607 9864
- Thurs. 22nd: Coachman Bar, Parnell St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 085 850 2289
- Fri. 23rd: Ballinvreena Community Hall, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, 8.30 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771
- Sat. 24th: The Grain Store, Ballymaloe, Shanagarry, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771
- Sun. 25th: St Mary's Church of Ireland, Emmet St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 3.00 p.m.; tel. 087 064 0542
- Mon. 26th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; tel. 087 792 1771
