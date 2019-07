The Comet Bluegrass All-Stars: (l-r) Jeff Roberts, John Cole,

Artie Werner, Ed Cunningham, Missy Werner, Chris Goins

Thanks to, who writes, asking about bluegrass festivals in Ireland during summer 2020....The Comet Bluegrass All-Stars (also on Facebook ) are the house band at 'The Comet' northside neighborhood bar in Cincinnati, OH. The title 'house band' may sell them a little short; they're a tight, hard-driving, tradition-oriented band with fine lead vocals, well blended harmonies, an imaginative choice of material, and no wasted time between numbers. See this 110-minute video of an outdoor show they played three years ago. The BIB recommends them to event organisers. Marcia can be contacted by e-mail

