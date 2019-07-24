The Comet Bluegrass All-Stars (USA) - for Ireland in summer 2020?
The Comet Bluegrass All-Stars: (l-r) Jeff Roberts, John Cole,
Artie Werner, Ed Cunningham, Missy Werner, Chris Goins
Thanks to Marcia Falk, who writes, asking about bluegrass festivals in Ireland during summer 2020....
... from Cincinnati, Ohio, where we are fortunate to be able to enjoy the superb music of the Comet Bluegrass All Stars. They are very popular here and have played with the Cincinnati Symphony as well as many venues in the area. [...] My son says he believes Ed Cunningham, leader of the band, has the best bluegrass voice he's ever heard. I think their harmonising is magical. So, if there is a festival, I would like to work on a way to have them be part of it. Last summer we visited Ireland and my family fell in love with your beautiful, friendly, and welcoming country. It would be spectacular if we could hear the Comet Bluegrass All Stars play in Ireland!
The Comet Bluegrass All-Stars (also on Facebook) are the house band at 'The Comet' northside neighborhood bar in Cincinnati, OH. The title 'house band' may sell them a little short; they're a tight, hard-driving, tradition-oriented band with fine lead vocals, well blended harmonies, an imaginative choice of material, and no wasted time between numbers. See this 110-minute video of an outdoor show they played three years ago. The BIB recommends them to event organisers. Marcia can be contacted by e-mail.
