Sideline tour begins TOMORROW (9 July)
Sideline, 'the embodiment of the North Carolina bluegrass sound' and one of the most respected bluegrass bands in the USA, begin tomorrow the six-days-six-shows of their first tour of Ireland. All dates, with links to venue websites, are on the BIB calendar.
Two radio presentations can be heard tomorrow before their first live performance. At 1.30 p.m. the full band will be in the studio for 'The John Breslin Show' on Highland Radio in Donegal. And at 7.15 p.m., a chat recorded earlier with Steve Dilling by Dermot Moriarty for his 'Sounds Country' show on Radio Kerry will go out on air - less than an hour before the band take to the stage for the first gig of the tour, at the An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny.
All credit is due to the mygrassisblue.com team for their enterprise and dedication in setting out to bring bands of this calibre to Ireland. They deserve our support - and without this support, we can't expect the supply to continue.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home