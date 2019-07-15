Sideline - till next time...
The BIB editor writes:
After two splendid consecutive nights of bluegrass-music-and-company at the 4th Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree, Carol and I felt worn out. We felt we might not need any more bluegrass for a while. We even felt we might not go to the final Sideline show at the Unitarian Church in Dublin. What a mistake that would have been.
In attempting to describe a live Sideline set, the words 'high-energy' and 'powerhouse' are feeble. 'Impact of a freight train' comes closer, except that a freight train lacks the pinpoint control of dynamics that this band has. Every member makes a unique contribution to the tight-knit whole, and everything is worth watching as well as hearing. Afterwards - exactly as when the Special Consensus played their first ever show here in 1995 - we felt sorry for anyone who loves bluegrass and hadn't been there.
Many thanks to the mygrassisblue.com team for bringing Sideline over for this tour. The band are now heading home. The BIB hopes to be able to announce good news for anyone who did not see them this time, and for everyone who did. Meanwhile, don't miss a chance of seeing and hearing Alecia Nugent and her own splendid band in their current tour, culminating in the 12th Ardara Bluegrass Festival in Co. Donegal this coming weekend.
