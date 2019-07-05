Sideline look forward to the tour
The pre-tour interviews with Steve have been going well. His last chat before arriving in Ireland on Monday morning is just after 11.00 am tomorrow, Saturday, with Charlie McGettigan on Northern Sound FM (https://www.northernsound.ie/). And we're particularly looking forward to having the band in the Highland Radio (http://www.highlandradio.com/on-air/listen-live/) studio from 13:30 on Tuesday next ahead of the first gig that evening.
As a BIB bonus, here's the official video of the band's 'Thunder Dan', which headed the airplay charts last year. In it, Steve Dilling can be seen playing his Prucha banjo. Get out and hear this great band!
Labels: Agencies, Media, Tours, Venues, Video, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home