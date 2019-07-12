Sideline at full throttle!
Skip Cherryholmes on stage with Sideline at Sligo on Wednesday
Alecia Nugent begins her tour of Ireland tonight, which will end at the Ardara bluegrass festival in Co. Donegal nine days from now; while Sideline are now halfway through their tour, with just three shows to go. Photos and videos from the tour, conveying a taste of the power and vitality of Sideline, are being posted on the mygrassisblue.com Facebook, which has just given a salutary reminder:
Only 3 shows left, be sure to get a seat! Tomorrow [i.e. tonight, Friday] you can catch them at the INEC Killarney, Saturday night they will be live in Waterford at the Theatre Royal, and their final show will be at Dublin Unitarian Church on Sunday night!
As this post goes to publication, the members of Sideline are out on the streets of Killarney, prior to going on stage there at the INEC this evening. See more on the mygrassisblue.com Facebook.
Labels: Agencies, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home