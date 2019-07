Thanks toof the Rye River Band for the news that the band will be playing the Howth Roots & Blues Festival 2019 at the Waterside bar, 15 Harbour Rd, Howth, Co. Dublin, on Friday 16 August. The show will start at 10.00 p.m. and admission is free.The festival, which extends over the weekend 16-18 Aug., features twenty-three events at nine venues around Howth, and acts taking part include Mules & Men and the Prairie Dawgs

