30 July 2019

Ramblers nominated for five IBMA awards

Good news of another leading US band who are on the lineup for this year's Omagh festival, just a month from now: Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers. A new radio single is now available: 'Tell me true', an ancient-sounding original composition by Sarah Jarosz.

The single comes from the band's album For the record, which has been nominated for the 2019 IBMA's Album of the Year award. The Ramblers have also been nominated for the Gospel Recording, Collaborative Recording, Entertainer, and Song of the Year awards. The album is on the Billy Blue Records label.

