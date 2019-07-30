Ramblers nominated for five IBMA awards
Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers. A new radio single is now available: 'Tell me true', an ancient-sounding original composition by Sarah Jarosz.
The single comes from the band's album For the record, which has been nominated for the 2019 IBMA's Album of the Year award. The Ramblers have also been nominated for the Gospel Recording, Collaborative Recording, Entertainer, and Song of the Year awards. The album is on the Billy Blue Records label.
