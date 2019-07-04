Peggy Seeger at the Hawk's Well, Sligo, 19 July 2019 - and more
Hawk's Well Theatre at Temple St. in Sligo town announces that as part of its July programme the unique Peggy Seeger (half-sister of the legendary Pete, the centenary of whose birth was celebrated in May) will be playing there in concert on Friday 19 July from 8.00 p.m. Tickets (€20; €18 for under-18s) can be booked here.
The Hawk's Well concert is the first in a tour extending to Sunday 28 July; all the dates are on the BIB calendar. Since the schedule was originally shown on the BIB (16 April), a further date has been added:
Sat. 27th: McGrory's Hotel, Culdaff, Inishowen, Co. Donegal, 8.00 p.m., €18/€15; book online
Peggy's autobiography First time ever and the biography by Jean Freedman, Peggy Seeger: a life of music, love, and politics, can be bought via her website. Banjo players will note that the photo above shows her with a standard-length 5-string instead of the iconic long-neck.
