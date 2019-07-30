Online booking for Omagh 2019
Online booking for bluegrass events at the Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, is now available; and this of course includes the coming 28th Bluegrass Music Festival, for which a full weekend pass (Friday morning to Sunday evening) for one person is £48.00 (access helpers free). Tickets for Friday and Sunday are £15.00 (child £6.00) each day; Saturday is £20.00 (child £6.00); and the separately ticketed Spirit of Bluegrass Gospel Concert (6.30-8.00 p.m. on Sunday evening) is £15.00. Photos of Bill & the Belles, Front Country, the Buffalo Gals, and Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers adorn the booking page.
Much closer in time, the Watery Hill Boys (photo above) from Drogheda will be playing at the Park from 4.45 to 7.00 p.m. this coming Sunday (4 Aug.) in the 'BBQ & Bluegrass Sessions' series, where a ticket (£15.00 adult, £6.95 child) entitles the holder to a quality beef burger or pulled pork (vegan option available), served with a side salad and a complimentary drink. Full details and booking links are here.
