NTB at St Enda's, 4 Aug. 2019
Niall Toner (centre) with Andrea Booth and Rohan Healy of the Rhythm & Roots Show. Niall writes:
Just a note to say that the NTB are travelling all the way to Dublin city for a string extravaganza of the rootsy/ Americana/ bluegrass type in St Enda's/ Padraig Pearse House, Rathfarnham, on Sunday 4 August, between 3.00 and 5.00 p.m. The stellar lineup will include the amazing Johnny Gleeson on dobro, vocals, and guitar, the magic of Richard Gladney on upright bass, the fantastic Paddy Kiernan on 5-string, 6-string, and possibly 7-string banjo, and the ubiquitous Noel Tuner on guitar, vocals, and dubious jokes, as well as the tantalising prospect of a guest appearance by the beautiful and talented Andrea Booth, and possible appearances by a few other rising stars.
This amazing opportunity is provided for your visual and listening pleasure by the generosity of the Office Of Public Works, which means that there is no cover charge, but seating is limited, and there will be a gargantuan crowd of Nellie Towbar fans, all pushing for a spot close to the stage. Don't say you weren't warned … CDs and T-shirts will also be available for sale on the day.
Yours, Niall (alias Nellie Towbar/ Noel Tuner)
