Night Drivers past and future
The Mountain Home Music Company announces that Gina Furtado, who was here in March 2018 as banjo player for Chris Jones & the Night Drivers (USA), now leads her own band, the Gina Furtado Project. Full details are on the Mountain Home e-newsletter.
In addition, Jon Weisberger, the Night Drivers' bass player for seventeen years, is leaving to concentrate on songwriting. So the configuration of the Night Drivers that we shall see and hear at this year's Omagh festival (see the BIB for 12 June 2019) will feature Marshall Wilborn on bass and Grace Van 't Hof on banjo. More details are in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today of last Friday.
Labels: Festivals, Record companies, Visiting bands, Visiting players
